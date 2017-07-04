AMD Ryzen success sees firm claw back CPU market share from Intel

CHIPMAKER AMD's slice of the x86 microprocessor market looks like it will bounce back dramatically this year, if the volume of benchmarks logged by PassMark Software is anything to go by.

The company's CPU benchmarking service logs thousands of benchmark results performed by its software every day. But since early 2006, it has logged an almost relentless decline in interest in AMD microprocessors as the company's micro-architectures have failed to keep pace with Intel.

At one point last year, Intel's market share was in excess of 80 per cent as AMD's dipped to under 18 per cent.

However, AMD's share has bounced back this year, rising from 18.1 per cent logged at the beginning of the first quarter to 26.2 per cent at the beginning of the third quarter. Intel's share has dipped to 73.8 per cent at the same time.

Source: PassMark Software

PassMark's PerformanceTest benchmark only logs x86 microprocessor benchmarks, which pretty much means either AMD or Intel.

These market share figures don't represent sales, but the benchmark tests do indicate a high level of interest among enthusiasts (the people most likely to conduct CPU benchmark tests) in AMD's new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 microprocessors, which have been launched this year to generally positive reviews.

As such, shifts in market share in the broader market will almost certainly be much lower, but AMD's Ryzen architecture looks to be gathering pace.

With motherboard makers refining their AM4 products and software makers tweaking their products to make the most of AMD's new architecture, the performance of Ryzen CPUs has improved since the first Ryzen 7 parts were unveiled in February.

AMD has been elephant-gunning the market with a series of launches, demonstrations, leaks and other news about both its microprocessor technology, as well as GPUs, all year.

After launching Ryzen 7 to generally favourable reviews, it unveiled Ryzen 5 in April, Threadripper at the end of May, The Radeon Pro Frontier Edition graphics card at the end of last month, and will very shortly lift the lid on the Ryzen 3 microprocessor, after launching the Ryzen Pro last week.

Later this year, after it has launched the mainstream Radeon RX Vega graphics card, it will also be unveiling a range of Ryzen APUs with integrated Vega graphics, which will take Ryzen both into mainstream enterprise PCs, as well as high-powered laptops. µ