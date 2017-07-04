The Inquirer

Timeline is not part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update after all

Dunno why we ever thought it was. We are fools. Apparently

Timeline is not part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update after all
Timeline is not part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update after all
0 Comments

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that one of the killer features expected to arrive in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (W10FCU) isn't going to be ready in time. 

Windows Timeline, a way of picking up where you left off on another machine (even a Mac), won't be included and will instead start testing with the Insider Program after the consumer rollout of W10FCU.

A tweet by Becky With The Good Hair, Joe Belfiore, who leads the Windows 10 Experience and that bloody Edge browser they're all so fond of in Redmond, said:

The tweet was a response to a report on the subject from Tom Warren at Da Voige (as a 1930s gangster would say it). Belfiore went on to say:

There is an issue here that, like Continuum, which Microsoft still hasn't delivered on from the original Windows 10 feature list, Timeline is a demonstration of what's possible and because the company thinks with its marketing dicks, including stuff that isn't going to be ready often giving the impression that it is.

Even Becky agrees:

At present, there are no promises that Timeline will even appear in next Spring's update either. It's time to start assuming timeframes for features, as they could be years away, rather just a statement of intent.

As for Continuum, that does appear to still be on track for the W10FCU, as an ARM version of Windows makes a switch between ARM and x86 architectures more readily possible. µ

INQ Latest