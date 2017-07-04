Timeline is not part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update after all

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that one of the killer features expected to arrive in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (W10FCU) isn't going to be ready in time.

Windows Timeline, a way of picking up where you left off on another machine (even a Mac), won't be included and will instead start testing with the Insider Program after the consumer rollout of W10FCU.

A tweet by Becky With The Good Hair, Joe Belfiore, who leads the Windows 10 Experience and that bloody Edge browser they're all so fond of in Redmond, said:

Correct. Timeline won't be in the Fall Creators Update. We're planning for it to be in early insider builds shortly after FCU is out. — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) 3 July 2017

The tweet was a response to a report on the subject from Tom Warren at Da Voige (as a 1930s gangster would say it). Belfiore went on to say:

... with cloud files the first firm feature, then timeline and cloud clipboard next. Tried to convey timing wasn't specific on these. — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) 3 July 2017

There is an issue here that, like Continuum, which Microsoft still hasn't delivered on from the original Windows 10 feature list, Timeline is a demonstration of what's possible and because the company thinks with its marketing dicks, including stuff that isn't going to be ready often giving the impression that it is.

Even Becky agrees:

Our dilemma is how to show future work and describe our direction.. it's good to do that! Need to get better at conveying timing will vary. — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) 3 July 2017

At present, there are no promises that Timeline will even appear in next Spring's update either. It's time to start assuming timeframes for features, as they could be years away, rather just a statement of intent.

As for Continuum, that does appear to still be on track for the W10FCU, as an ARM version of Windows makes a switch between ARM and x86 architectures more readily possible. µ