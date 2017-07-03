Germany suggests Facebook shakes down its members with social extortion racket

SOCIAL NETWORK PRIVACY PROBLEM Facebook is being investigated by German regulators because of suggestions that users are terrorised into sharing their data because of a fear of missing out on the social experience if they do not.

We'll stop users there, you are not missing out if you are not on Facebook. You really should not feel pressured to join and share. Apparently some of you do though, so what do we know?

The Independent reports that Germany's Federal Cartel Office has concerns that Facebook is bullying its users into agreeing to terrible terms and conditions and that mug punters are falling for it and spilling their guts to Mark Zuckerberg because, otherwise, they might miss a selfie of someone sitting on the toilet or a cat washing its foot.

"Whoever doesn't agree to the data use, gets locked out of the social network community," said a German lawyer with some knowledge of the case. "The fear of social isolation is exploited to get access to the complete surfing activities of users."

We have asked Facebook, a company that we often revel in being unpleasant about, for its comments on what is happening in Germany and how it feels about being called a bully. We are waiting for it to respond.

Germany has the internet between its teeth right not and has just passed new laws that will fine internet companies for failing to remove "obviously illegal" content or, "hate speech". The laws mean that sites with over two million users will have to remove criminal content within 24 hours of a complaint.

In case anyone thinks that Germany will come in light here, it won't. We reported that fines for non-compliance will be pegged at €5m, rising to €50m for a particularly extreme breach. That's probably small change at Facebook, but it all adds up. µ