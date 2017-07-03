Mario Kart 64 mod lets you race Trump against Zuckerberg

WE LIVE IN STRANGE AND CONFUSING TIMES, and now someone has made a mod of Mario Kart for the N64 with all the heads swapped out for personalities, of a kind.

Gone is Mario, gone is Wario, Princess is missing, as is the toad thing, the lizard thing, and is there a monkey in a fez? Anyway, all gone. What we have here is a massive change up, where the usual racers have been exchanged for, inexplicably, people like Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, Mikko Hypponen, Brian Krebs and the glorious and handsome Kim Jong-un.

We didn't immediately recognise the other chaps, but one of them is likely to be the cybercriminal known as Slavik, then there are two more called Hayden and Danny.

The mod has been created by a French security researcher who goes by the Twitter handle @Xylit0l, and may be a friend of Hypponen. Hypponen doesn't seem to have a problem with the game, but we reckon that it will fall on humourless eyes at the White House because President Trump does not seem to be happy unless he has some beef with someone.

We have tweeted Xylit0l to see if he can illuminate us about the two mystery men.

In the meantime, we will presume we are being stupid and probably missing two people who we really ought to recognise.

From what we can see, the game is pretty much as we remember it. Except, of course, it has the glaringly different heads on the characters which is a bit off-putting. But we aren't getting to play it, just to watch a clip. It's short and frantic but it all looks like a whole heap of fun. µ