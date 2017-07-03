Google employee data exposed in travel agency breach

GOOGLE HAS TOLD ITS STAFFERS that a hack on a travel and hospitality firm may have cost them their personal information, and advised them to complain to the Federal Trade Commission and to check their financial statements for any gaping holes.

The firm is reacting to a hack on Sabre Hospitality Solutions, an outfit that Google must have used in some way to send people to places. In a letter, it tells people that this could be bad.

"A company named Sabre Hospitality Solutions operates the SynXis Central Reservations system (CRS), which facilitates the booking of hotel reservations made by individuals and companies, such as Google, through travel agencies. Sabre discovered unauthorised access to an internal account in the SynXis CRS" it said as it held the leak at arm's length.

"Following an investigation, Sabre notified CWT, which uses the SynXis CRS, that an unauthorised party gained access to personal information associated with certain hotel reservations made through CWT. CWT subsequently notified Google about the issue on June 16, 2017, and we have been working with CWT and Sabre to confirm which Google travellers were affected."

Google is giving affected parties two years worth of credit monitoring and protection, and suggested that people keep their own eyes open for anything mysterious happening with their personal details or financials.

"We are working with CWT and Sabre to address this issue. Sabre engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to support its investigation. Sabre indicated that they also notified law enforcement and the payment card brands about this incident," it said.

"We are offering you 24 months of complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services. These services, described below, will be provided by AllClear ID and are available as of the date of this notice. You can use them at any time during the next 24 months." µ