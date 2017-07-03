Someone flew a drone near Gatwick airport causing concern and delays

IS IT A BIRD, IS IT A PLANE? No, it is a guy who's had a couple of lagers and shouldn't have been flying his drone near Gatwick Airport.

We do not know if lagers were involved but we do know that a drone was, and that despite everything we thought made sense, someone chose to fly that drone around Gatwick Airport.

Drones and airports do not mix well, and there are various fears about the cheap plasticky things making their way through windscreens and ruining a lot of holidays, some business trips, and someone's chance of taking a drone back to the shops.

We have asked Gatwick to tell us precisely what happened. It told the BBC that it had to stop operations - you ain't a hospital, guys - for a while.

"Runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 18:19, and again from 18:36 to 18:41, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts," said Gatwick according to a report on the BBC. "Operations have resumed and the police continue to investigate."

We got a bit more out of Gatwick in the end, but it was still a bit vague about the drone part of things.

"Due to reports of an unconfirmed sighting of a drone in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 1810 and 1819 and again from 1836 to 1841, on Sunday 2 July," it said in an emailed statement.

"This resulted in a small number of go-arounds and diverts and operations resumed yesterday evening. This has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority who are looking into the matter."

There are five basic rules for flying drones in the UK and one of them is don't fly them near airports. The others are equally blindingly obvious, including the additional guidance not to fly them near planes. µ