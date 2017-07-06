Microsoft to lay of 'up to 3,000 staff'

MICROSOFT IS REPORTEDLY planning to axe 3,000 staff 'outside of the US'.

Microsoft has confirmed the job cuts to the INQUIRER, but hasn't said how many staff face the chop.

CNBC, reports that up to 3,000 staff, or less than 10 per cent of Microsoft's total sales force, are to be let go.

"Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners," a Microsoft spokesperson told INQ.

"Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated. Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others."

We already knew that job cuts were coming. A report out of TechCrunch earlier this week, which came via a "source with knowledge of the planned downsizing", said that Microsoft is preparing to lay off staff from all around the world, with an official announcement tipped to take place later this week.

Microsoft's fiscal year ended on 30 June, so the timing of the cutbacks could be tied to the company's move into a new fiscal year, which started on 1 July.

This downsizing will also include an "organisational merger" that reportedly involves Microsoft's enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions.

Bloomberg is also reporting that a Microsoft staffing shuffle is in the works, with the firm looking to reorganise its business so that it can "better focus on selling cloud software".

"The shifts will be some of the most significant in the sales force in years," the report said.

The move follows a number of organisational changes introduced in January affecting Microsoft's sales and marketing teams. That reshuffle saw several of those teams move under the command of Judston Altoff, executive vice president of Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business Group.

Microsoft has yet to respond to INQ's request for comment.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it would cut 2,850 jobs, including at least 900 from its sales department. Just two months earlier, it announced that it would let go of 1,850 staff related to its smartphone business. In July 2015, it made 7,800 job cuts and wrote down $7.6 billion of its Nokia acquisition. µ