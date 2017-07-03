Samsung's refurbed Galaxy Note 7 'Fan Edition' is official

SAMSUNG HAS RESURRECTED the Galaxy Note 7, but you'll need to head to Korea if you want to get your hands on one.

The Galaxy Note FE, which stands for 'Fan Edition' and not 'fire extinguisher' like INQ had previously assumed, will launch in South Korea on 7 July and will sell for around 700,000 won (£469).

Samsung hasn't yet said whether the smartphone, made up of recycled Galaxy Note 7 parts, will launch elsewhere, noting that "overseas sales will be decided later." It has confirmed, however, that only 400,000 units will be made available on its Korean home turf.

Beyond its upcycled chassis, the Galaxy Note FE comes with a new 3,200mAh battery that Samsung promises has been "further enhanced with multiple safety designs and a rigorous and rigorous 8 - point battery safety test."

It's also been updated to sport the same user interface as the Galaxy Note 8 and S8+, and it comes kitted out with Samsung's Bixby AI assistant software, which still ain't available in the US given its inability to, er, understand English.

Beyond that, all of the specs remain unchanged, so Note FE buyers will find the same 5.7in QHD display, 12MP rear-facing camera, IP68 certification and octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy Note FE also offers the same colour options: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium.

Brits needn't be too butthurt about the lack of UK launch for the Note FE, as rumour has it that the Galaxy Note 8 will be making its debut next month.

Set to be Samsung's most expensive phone yet at $1,000 (around £920) barrier, the next-gen flagship is tipped to pack a 6.3in 3840x2160 Super AMOLED Infinity display, a Snapdragon 835 chip paired with 6GB RAM, a dual rear-facing camera and a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner. µ