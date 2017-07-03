Microsoft is about to nag you if you're not on the Windows 10 Creators Update

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that another bout of Windows nagware is imminent. But perhaps we can forgive this one, at least a bit.

John Cable, director of programe management at Microsoft's Windows Servicing and Delivery division, has posted news of plans for a ruddy great on-screen message to anyone who hasn't updated to the latest update of Windows from the initial release build.

After recent scares from the likes of WannaCry, Microsoft, which recently had to put together a patch for Windows XP (the 'never again' patch) which has clearly prompted Redmond to see the need to make sure it doesn't go through the same thing with Windows-as-a-Service.

"As a reminder, the first version of Windows 10 is at end-of-service. While you can continue to use this version and your computer will still work, you will no longer receive the monthly quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats," Cable said.

"To remain secure your device should be updated to the latest feature update. We will start sending a notification if your device needs to be updated to the latest feature update. "

So if you're one of the relatively few people to have the Creators Update ready for you, then you'll be ushered towards that. If not, the Anniversary Update will be yours. Either way, it sounds like you won't hear the end of it until you do. Apparently, you get five deferrals. Ugh.

This is not entirely unreasonable. Obviously, Microsoft's primary concern is to get you using its latest version (which current figures suggest only about 26 percent of us are). But if you're already doing that, the next stage is to ensure that you're as safe as possible online and that's showing responsibility, so the nags are not completely ridiculous.

The only issue is that if you know damn well what you are doing and that you've deliberately decided not to update (perhaps for compatibility reasons - the Creators Update is still causing problems with drivers) then this is going to get pretty old, pretty fast.

Considering that Microsoft is still struggling to get a foothold in enterprise (no matter what its marketing department says), then it might be time Redmond realised that no one likes a nanny state. µ