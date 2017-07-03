Windows XP patches cause rise in users as Windows 10 stalls (again)

EVERY SO often we like to tweak the format of long-running features like this monthly analysis of desktop operating system market share (brought to you by Netmarketshare.com, not answering our emails since March 2017). So this month, well, it'll all become clear.

Windows

Windows can currently be found on 91.13 percent (+0.32) of machines in the survey. It's worth reminding you, gentle reader, that Windows 10 figures include all types of device that Windows is currently used on, including Xbox and IoT gadgets. We are working on this, of course as it is distorting the figures quite a bit.

Windows 7 takes a nominal fall this month to 49.09 percent (-0.37). It's worth remembering that not only is this a tiny fall, but that the world's most popular operating system has two percent more of the market than it did six months ago, and that simply shouldn't be. If we were Microsoft we'd be kicking furniture right about now and asking why enterprises just won't change despite repeated assurances that everything is going to be OK.

Windows 10, the flagship adware vessel masquerading as an OS, has more or less stalled, with tiny growth since it stopped being a free upgrade a year ago. It's now on 26.8 percent of machines (+0.02). It's clear that Microsoft isn't going to reach its promise of two billion Windows 10 machines in two years, unless something ruddy spectacular happens next month. The figure is going to be more like a quarter of that.

Windows 8.x is down to 7.77 percent (-0.56) made up of Windows 8.1 on 6.4 percent (-0.34) and Windows 8 on 1.37 (-0.22). Much like the other OS disaster that Microsoft has inflicted on the world in the last twenty years, Windows Vista, it seems that Windows 8 is set to die quite quickly, with the now end-of-life OS down to a nominal 0.53 percent (-0.05). We almost didn't mention it.

But the big shock this month is a rise to 6.94 (+1.28) for Windows XP, now supposedly dead and gone for two years. The OS, still beloved of public sectors and developing countries recently had an unprecedented update from beyond the grave to protect it from the recent spate of nasty malware such as WannaCry, and it appears to have caused more than a few people to actually turn their old machines back on. A move of over one percent on any OS is unusual, and in a relatively quiet month, this is just bizarre.

Linux

Though it has something of a cult following on the desktop, Linux continues to penetrate the market with a quiet little share that represents only one of three operating systems to grow this month. It now stands at 2.36 (+0.37). Remember, this figure doesn't include Chromebooks or Android devices running on desktops (such as the remarkably quiet of late Remix OS). So in fact, this figure is probably much higher, just as the Windows 10 figure is probably a bit lower.

Mac

Total market share for macOS stands at 6.1 percent (-0.24). An almost immeasurable arrival for macOS 10.13 - but it's coming and we'll know more next month, but it looks like those testing the latest beta have also been abandoning the current macOS 10.12 which stands at 3.49 (-0.1). macOS 10.11 is at 1.23 (-0.09) and macOS 10.10 is at 0.81 (-0.06). The rest are on 0.57 (+0.01).

From next month, we'll probably stop reporting on Windows Vista as its market share is so tiny now, but it will still appear in the overall Windows figures. Likewise, if macOS 10.13 gains enough share for a listing, we'll roll macOS 10.10 into the macOS other figures. You can't stop the march of progress. Though try telling that to a Windows XP user. µ