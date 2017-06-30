Rights groups want the 'Five Eyes' countries to blink off with their anti-encryption plans

UK PRIVACY WARRIOR the Open Rights Group (ORG) has aligned itself with 83 organisations and people from the so-called Five Eyes group of countries to oppose the sort of encryption-eroding shite that their leaders are purporting.

The Five Eyes is a sinister name for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. They have just had a lovely meeting where they did what they do which is to discuss security and wind each other up about threats and have lunch.

ORG thinks that this is all too shady and criticised the organisers for keeping the public out of the discussions. The letter follows a snippet of information released following the meeting that made all the wrong noises about encryption, saying that "encryption can severely undermine public safety efforts by impeding lawful access to the content of communications during investigations into serious crimes, including terrorism".

The ORG and fellow signers are not impressed with that. The letter urges the leaders to develop and not destroy encryption and let the people be heard.

"Our political leaders are putting people around the world at greater risk of crime when they call for greater powers to weaken our digital security," said Jim Killock, executive director of Open Rights Group.

"Security experts and cryptographers are as united in their views on encryption as scientists are on climate change. Politicians need to listen to them before they make decisions that could put us all at risk."

The letter is sent to leaders from the five countries, including the people's own Amber Rudd, and the US's John Kelly from the Department of Homeland Security. In it, the authors dispute the benefits of weakened encryption and remind them what a bad idea it has always been.

"Last year, many of us joined several hundred leading civil society organisations, companies, and prominent individuals calling on world leaders to protect the development of strong cryptography. This protection demands an unequivocal rejection of laws, policies, or other mandates or practices—including secret agreements with companies—that limit access to or undermine encryption and other secure communications tools and technologies," it says.

"Today, we reiterate that call with renewed urgency. We ask you to protect the security of your citizens, your economies, and your governments by supporting the development and use of secure communications tools and technologies, by rejecting policies that would prevent or undermine the use of strong encryption, and by urging other world leaders to do the same."

The rights groups are not the only ones with an interest in this, and the European Union has only just proposed that end to end encryption be preserved and never be backdoored. µ