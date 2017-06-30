Twitter wants its users to flag fake news

VENT PIPE TWITTER is reportedly interested in getting the people that use its service to police it.

Twitter, in case you haven't ever been on it, is full of wonder, cats and a-holes. It also has something of a problem with terrorism and fake news.

It is fake news that has brought us to it today and a report on the Washington Post that says that Twitter is considering letting its users be the judge of what is fake and what is not. This could either go well, or very badly. The Washington Post has two sources close to the thing but they are not writing any cheques based on it because it might not happen anyway.

"The feature, which is still in a prototype phase and may never be released, is part of the company's uphill battle against rampant abuse on its platform. It could look like a tiny tab appearing in a drop-down menu alongside tweets, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release details of the effort," reports the Washington Post.

"Twitter has been plagued by many issues, such as fake accounts that can be purchased outright for pennies and that spread automated messages and false stories."

Facebook got here first with all the fake news stuff, well probably Donald Trump did. Whatever, fake news is a phenomenon now. Facebook went public with its plans in May saying that apparently, it knows that it's people like and it is not shitty adverts.

"We're building, testing and iterating on new products to identify and limit the spread of false news. We cannot become arbiters of truth ourselves — it's not feasible given our scale, and it's not our role. Instead, we're working on better ways to hear from our community and work with third parties to identify false news and prevent it from spreading on our platform," said Adam Mosseri, VP of News Feed at Facebook.

"When it comes to fighting false news, one of the most effective approaches is removing the economic incentives for traffickers of misinformation. We've found that a lot of fake news is financially motivated. These spammers make money by masquerading as legitimate news publishers and posting hoaxes that get people to visit their sites, which are often mostly ads." µ