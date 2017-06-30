Office 365 down across Europe, users unable to log in to services

MICROSOFT'S OFFICE 365 SERVICE is having a wobble, with users unable to access the firm's cloud-based products.

Microsoft confirmed the problems on Twitter, where Office 365 users have flocked to bemoan the down time.

We're investigating reports of users unable to log in to the Office365 service. An update will be provided shortly. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) June 30, 2017

One user responded: "I have login problems in multiple tenants, portal not appearing after successful login. All situated in Europe region #Office365"

Another miffed Office 365 customer said: "Us too. Final straw for us with your abysmal platform. Moving to #gmail Businesses stay away from #Office365 #Microsoft"

According to Down Detector, Office 365 users are affecting users mainly across the UK and Europe, but some problems have also been reported in the US.

It's not yet clear what is causing the borkage, but we've put the question to Microsoft.

Commenting on the downtime, Pete Banham, cyber resilience expert at Mimecast, said: "Who said lightning never strikes twice? For the second year in a row, there were many complaints today as problems hit the Office 365 portal.

"Last year the outage was due to a failed upgrade to Exchange Online Protection. Email outages like this can be particularly disruptive as it's the last day of the month and quarter for many organisations who have sales targets to meet.

"Any single cloud service can fail and if you don't have an independent continuity plan, your email will be down until Office 365 gets it back up again.

Microsoft also suffered a major outage back in December 2015 that left users unable to access their Exchange email account via a web browser. µ