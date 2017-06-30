Raspberry Pi wins Royal Academy's MacRobert Prize for Engineering

Not much to look at, but so tasty

THE POCKET-SIZED Raspberry Pi computer has won the Royal Academy's MacRobert Prize for Engineering and been applauded for all the good things that it has done for coding and education

The Royal Academy (RA) reports on the victory, We have asked the Pi Foundation for its input too, and are waiting to hear back from it.

The RA had whittled its list down to three finalists, Raspberry Pi "for its inexpensive credit card-sized microcomputers, which are redefining how people engage with computing, inspiring students to learn coding and computer science and providing innovative control solutions for industry,".

The other two, we'll call them losers, are DarkTrace, a machine learning security threat detection system, and Vision RT, which was designed to make the experience of having radiotherapy for cancer easier.

"The Raspberry Pi team was up against cyber security machine learning experts Darktrace and surface guided radiotherapy pioneers Vision RT for the coveted award," said the RA.

"Its tiny, low-cost micro PC can be used as the control centre of almost anything, from video games to robots, multi-room sound systems, pet feeders, or scientific experiments."

"The 'Pi' has inspired a new generation of makers and brought computer programming into classrooms in a fun and engaging way."

The INQUIRER has had tins in its cupboard for longer than the Raspberry Pi has been out, and in just five years the pocket computer has become the third best-selling British computer in history and has well exceeded the early predictions for sales that the Foundation had.

"When we started Raspberry Pi, we had a simple goal: to increase the number of people applying to study Computer Science at Cambridge," said Foundation founder Upton when the foundation announced that it has shifted 10 million units.

In March Eben Upton, the Foundation founder, revealed that the Pi is the third most popular computer ever and had beaten out the Commodore 64.

"The Commodore 64 had, until recently, the distinction of being the third most popular general purpose computing platform," he told the crowd at a fifth birthday celebration.

"That's what I'm here to celebrate, we are now the third most popular general purpose computing platform. We did it together, and it's kind of wonderful." µ