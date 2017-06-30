Europe is on the hunt for a tech expert to monitor Google's algorithm

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) is seeking a technical expert to keep an eye on Google's algorithm, just days after it whacked the firm with a record £2.1bn antitrust fine.

The €10m tender, first spotted by Politico, is looking for "Technical expertise to support the Commission on issues relating to an antitrust case in the IT sector."

This winner of the contrast will be responsible for assessing the "processes and methods determining the display and positioning of generic search results" and of "paid search results", Politico notes.

The tender was posted just a day after the EC hit Google with a record-breaking £2.1bn fine following a seven-year investigation into the firm's Shopping service.

This fine is the biggest antitrust fine handed out by the EC to date, trumping the €1.06bn fine handed to Intel back in 2009.

In its decision, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.

Google has been ordered to end its shady practices within 90 days or the EC will hit the firm with additional penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Google, which has long denied any wrongdoing, and last November argued that EC's arguments lack factual and legal basis and have a skewed vision of how people shop online, said in a statement that it "respectfully" disagrees with the EC's decision, and said it is considering whether to appeal.

"When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily. And advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both.

"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case." µ