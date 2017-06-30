Canada orders Google to remove search results worldwide

GOOGLE'S LEGAL woes continue, as a Canadian court rules that search results blocked under Canadian law must be blocked worldwide.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has cried foul at the Canadian ruling that it believes actually contravenes US law, besides which, Google had already agreed to remove 300+ listings at the behest of those being written about.

Of course, we can't tell you what the listings were and what all the hoo-ha is about because that would actually mean they'd end up in the search engine results and we'd have to get them removed as well, which is a demonstration of just how complex the situation actually is.

The EFF says that the 7-2 ruling "has troubling implications for free expression online".

CNBC speaks of one company, Equustek Solutions, which "won a default judgment against another firm there, Datalink Technology Gateways, for allegedly misappropriating its products and trade secrets". But we wouldn't know about that.

It's been a crappy week for the Mountain View lawyers, with an unprecedented fine of over £2bn passed down from the EU for antitrust charges, and evidence that the company is preparing to comply with a Russian ruling saying it must give users a choice of search engine in its products.

To top it off, they've had to start removing medical records from the search engine, plan how to keep terrorist content off YouTube and promised to stop using Gmail content to target advertising.

We're not saying it's right or wrong, but it's certainly a lot of the company to take on in one hit, multi-billion dollar multi-national or not.

In response to today's ruling, Google said: "We are carefully reviewing the court's findings and evaluating our next steps."

It's thought that the EU, having scored a win with internet advertising rules, and pocketing £2bn, that it will go after Android dominance next, and that's going to get messy, as a 10 percent fine on its revenue from Android could end up as hundreds of millions. µ