OnePlus 5 'jelly scrolling' is natural, says OnePlus

ONEPLUS HAS denied that there is an issue with its new flagship Oneplus 5 handsets after users reported a 'jelly scrolling' effect on the screen.

Some had speculated that there was a variance between screens on different batches of devices or that some screens had been fitted upside down.

In fact, OnePlus has been clear from the outset that there is a single, international version of the handset.

We've been using the OnePlus 5 quasi-religiously for over a week now and have nothing but praise for its screen, but we understand that it does seem to be on some devices but not others. Reddit is awash with conspiracy theories, but then that's Reddit, innit.

It seems worst on Twitter and Chrome, but its far from exclusive to those devices.

Scottbyscott sums it up thus: "'Jelly' is not the best term to describe it. It's more of an expanding and contracting. When you scroll it contracts, and as the scrolling stops it expands.

"Also, I see the EXACT same effect on my OPO when I hold it upside down. (And don't see it when I hold my OP5 upside down)"

In a statement to The Verge, OnePlus confirmed: "The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display.

"We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices."

This presents a problem for anyone who doesn't like the ‘jelly effect'. OnePlus is denying the problem, which means there's no point sending it to their expanded service centre operation for repair. Your only option is to return it for a refund within the 15-day cooling off period. Bummer.

For us, it's hard to recommend this because either we don't have the 'jelly effect' or we don't notice it. We think the OnePlus 5 is fabulous and even if it turns out there's a problem, the fact that OnePlus has confirmed it's not a hardware issue means that it'll get fixed in a software update, of which there's already been one since we got our handset.

OnePlus has come in for some criticism for allegedly rigging benchmarks on the OnePlus 5, but even if it did, the performance is still excellent. µ