Google Updates: Six years of G+, 13 Days of Life, 99p sales

ALREADY THIS week in the glut of fairly uncomfortable Google factoids, we've learned that Google will no longer trawl your Gmail for advertising purposes (for many of us, we also learnt that it did in the first place), that its been slapped with a record antitrust fine from the EU, it's also preparing a search engine ballot for Chrome to comply with the Russians, and that not only is Google Home six times cleverer than its nearest rival, but that it can now distinguish between voices and control multiple accounts.

You may think there's nothing else left to tell you about after all that, but don't worry, we've found some

It's worth pointing out first though that Google Play is having something of a mega-sale right now, so do feel free to dive into that too and see if there's something you've always wanted. We just picked up strategy game Mini Metro for 89p down from a fiver, so we're happy bunnies. There's also half-price movies, 99p books and albums for under a fiver. For those outside Blighty, this appears to be a worldwide sale.

Google News is where we stop next and it's not good news, neither. The new layout that has rolled out has really got on our craw. As well as looking like a knowledge graph, it only gives one version of each story which means that whereas before, you could get an opposing view from another site (say, ours for example), now it seems obsessed with giving us the news from the Express.

The issue here is about balance. Google democratises news. But by removing multiple viewpoints, it gives one point of view autonomy and that's just ridiculous.

Also new is the rollout of Google Photos 3.0 which you may remember was trailed at Google I/O this year. It's the one that includes family albums include a very handy feature that only shares photos from the date that you and your missus got together. She doesn't need to see Becky with the good hair.

Oh and of course happy birthday to Google+, six this week. You don't look a day over your welcome.

A few people have asked where we get our information about free apps from. Well, the short answer is here. App sales has been around for a while and is a great resource for apps that are, as the name suggests, on sale, but also offers a new section for the new "temporarily free" status now offered to developers. So we scout through there, find three apps we know and like, and bosh, those are your three for the week. So now you know.

It also has an app, which allows you to store the apps you have your eye on, and get alerts when they're on sale. The app is free, but the alerts cost an annual subscription, but it's less than a price of a coffee so well worth it. So we're calling App Sales our first free app of the week.

Second, from the "anything an iPad Pro can do" files comes Mobile Document Scanner (usually £3.99). There's a few of these around but we know and like this one. As the name suggests, it can use your camera to scan documents, and even read them using OCR. Get it while it's very free indeed.

And if you're in the mood for something a bit grumpy, 13 Days of Life (usually £1.19) is a beautifully rendered monochrome story of suburban boredom and teenage alienation, oh and every time you go to sleep you have to outrun your demons. So that's a laugh. Not one for anyone already suffering from depression though. Our hero is proper miserable. µ