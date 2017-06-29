AMD's Ryzen Pro desktop line-up targets Intel's enterprise dominance

CHIPMAKER AMD has set its sights on Intel with the launch of the Ryzen Pro family, a series of desktop processors that lift the lid on the company's as-yet-unannounced Ryzen 3 range.

The company claims that Ryzen Pro will offer "state-of-the-art silicon-level security", providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against security threats.

Security standards like secure boot, firmware Trust Platform Module (fTPM), Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption, and Windows 10 Enterprise security features are all supported across the Ryzen Pro family, claims AMD.

The chips will provide operating system and application independent DRAM encryption without requiring software modifications by using ‘transparent secure memory encryption', as well as industry standard Secure Boot.

The company claims that they will be "certified for enterprise requirements". What that means is that they ought to be able to run for 24 months, non-stop, on the AM4 platform designed for Ryzen. They also come with a three-year limited warranty, compared to the usual 12-month warranty standard, consumer-grade parts come with.

Related: AMD 'Threadripper' CPU eyes Intel's Core i9 with 16 cores and 32 threads

AMD was also keen to point out that these security features apply across the range, whereas Intel's own vPro security isn't available on its cheaper Core i3 microprocessors.

But perhaps the most interesting part of the launch for mainstream users, though, is what it reveals about the Ryzen 3 family, which hasn't yet been formally released.

The two Ryzen 3 Pro parts revealed indicate a four core, four thread device with base clock speeds of either 3.1GHz or 3.5GHz, boosting to 3.4GHz and 3.7GHz respectively.

In an accompanying presentation, AMD indicates that the Ryzen 3 microprocessor should outperform the Intel Core i3 in almost every respect, by between 21 per cent (in TrueCrypt benchmarks) to 67 per cent in 3DMark 11. Only in Sysmark 2014 does the Intel Core i3 outperform the Ryzen 3, according to AMD's benchmarking.

The glimpse of the Ryzen 3 indicates, perhaps, that anyone thinking of clicking ‘buy' on an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 part might be advised to wait a week or two before doing so - and certainly if an Intel Core i3 is on the shopping list. µ