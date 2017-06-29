There is an AI bot online dishing out demotivational posters

PREPARE TO MEET YOUR NEW FAVOURITE WEBSITE, an AI bot that is supposed to motivate you but is more likely to confuse the heck out of you.

We like a bit of AI gone awry at INQ, and we were there were that Tay bot went ballistic and started going on about weed like the teenager that it is supposed to be. Now, thanks to the IFL Science website we are aware of the online bot by the name InspiroBot that is supposed to light up your day with a positive message, Or is it?

InspiroBot doesn't give the most reassuring welcome. It's 'About' information suggests little regard for the futility of human existence.

"I'm InspiroBot," it says. "I am an artificial intelligence dedicated to generating unlimited amounts of unique inspirational quotes for endless enrichment of pointless human existence."

The proposition is simple. You visit the site and you generate an inspirational poster. Except we have spent a long time on it this afternoon and have not found a single motivating word on there.

There are a lot of confusing ones though, including "You don't need to have wings to make a movie", and "In the end, all people will trust other people".

This, tweeted, by the bot on Twitter, is probably our favourite so far. We wonder if it could possibly be more demotivating, sinister or beguiling. We doubt it. There are a whole load more just like that.

The whole thing is a bit weird, but it is on the internet so we cannot allow ourselves to be surprised. We have tweeted Inspirobot to see if the people side of things might be able to offer some explanation and are waiting to see if it will reply. With any luck a person and not the bot will respond to us. µ