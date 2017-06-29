US government wants military ban on Kaspersky Lab products amid FBI probe

RUSSIAN SECURITY FIRM Kaspersky is facing a ban on its products being used by the US military because the US government thinks that it might be too Russian.

That is it in a nutshell. Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab is very Russian, and the US is very paranoid. According to Reuters, US senators have raised the alarm just one day after the FBI interviewed some US employees of the Russian firm as part of a probe.

Kaspersky "might be vulnerable to Russian government influence," according to a defence spending policy bill passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee this week.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen told Reuters in a statement that the firm just cannot be trusted. He said that Kaspersky "cannot be trusted to protect critical infrastructure, particularly computer systems vital to our nation's security,"

Kaspersky told Reuters that some of its staffers did have some "brief interaction" with some FBI agents, and suggested that they were "due diligence" chats. Whatever they are.

Kaspersky also told Reuters that the US government has got it all wrong. "Kaspersky Lab believes it is completely unacceptable that the company is being unjustly accused without any hard evidence to back up these false allegations," adding that it always sticks to "the highest ethical business practices."

In May, the firm was accused of providing its software to the Russian government so that it could be used to hack US officials, something that the firm steadfastly denied.

"As a private company, Kaspersky Lab has no ties to any government, and the company has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyber espionage efforts," it said.

"For 20 years, Kaspersky Lab has been focused on protecting people and organizations from cyber threats, and its headquarters' location doesn't change that mission just as a US-based cybersecurity company doesn't allow access or send any sensitive data from its products to the US government, Kaspersky Lab products also do not allow any access or provide any private data to any country's government." µ