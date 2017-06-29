Shadow Brokers gloats about global malware and threatens the Equation Group

INFAMOUS HACKING GROUP The Shadow Brokers is back with a statement of sorts about global security attacks and a threat to a Twitter troll that it thinks works for the NSA and the Equation Group.

The message was released hours after the world started panicking about the Petya/NotPetya ransomware attack, and isn't exactly sympathetic. It is proud of the response to the vulnerability subscription service that it recently launched.

"Another global cyber attack is fitting end for first month of theshadowbrokers dump service. There is much theshadowbrokers can be saying about this but what is point and having not already being said? So to business! Time is still being left to make subscribe and getting June dump," it says in a note posted online.

"Don't be let company fall victim to next cyber attack, maybe losing big bonus or maybe price on stock options be going down after attack. June dump service is being great success for theshadowbrokers, many many subscribers, so in July theshadowbrokers is raising price."

We haven't Google translated that, that is how it is presented. The rest of the message carries on in the same manner, remaining a bit confusing but definitely threatening.

Someone has ticked the group off, a person that the group called 'the Doctor' and is apparently mocking the grammar of its posts. It has threatened to dox the individual and expose him, particularly if that person is planning to set up a rival business, and especially if he doesn't pay them some cash.

"TheShadowBrokers is thinking "doctor" person is former EquationGroup developer who built many tools and hacked organization in China. TheShadowBrokers is thinking "doctor" person is co-founder of new security company and is having much venture capital," it said.

"TheShadowBrokers is hoping "doctor" person is deciding to subscribe to dump service in July. If theshadowbrokers is not seeing subscription payment with corporate email address of [email protected] then theshadowbrokers might be taking tweets personally and dumping data of "doctor" persons hacks of China with real id and security company name.

"TheShadowBrokers is thinking this outcome may be having negative financial impact on new security companies international sales, so hoping "doctor" person and security company is making smart choice and subscribe. But is being "doctor" persons choice. Is not being smart choice to be making ugly tweets with enough personal information to DOX self AND being former equation group AND being co-founder of security company."

We can be sure of one thing then, and that is that we do not want to be that dude the Doctor. We cannot be sure whether it would be worth signing up to the new VIP service that the Shadow Brokers are offering. Not least of all because the group admitted that it may not deliver on the deal.

The deal is aimed at all those people that ask the brokers for bespoke hacks on things and is probably designed to put these people off.

"In past theshadowbrokers is not taking request or providing individual services. This changes with VIP Service. For one time payment of 400 ZEC you getting theshadowbrokers VIP attention. VIP Service is no guarantee of future good or services, negotiation for those is being separate," it explained.

"Haters will be saying this is joke, not serious, who will be paying just to talk to theshadowbrokers? Some party is already paying where do you think theshadowbrokers is getting idea." µ