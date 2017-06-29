RIP Lexar: Micron bins removable storage business

LEXAR SD CARDS are to become a thing of the past, as parent company Micron announces it is shuttering its retail operations.

Lexar is a big name in flash memory and has come up with some innovative ideas in the last few years alone - including the memory card as a USB-C cable (c20c), everything proof 3.1 (Jumpdrive) and the first 1000x 256GB microSD card.

But now it appears the lure of commercial channels has become too much for parent company Micron, which also runs the Crucial brand of SSD and DDR memory. The last big haul of new products was at CES 2016.

In a statement Jay Hawkins, a big cheese in the removable storage division, said: "Micron Technology today announced that it is discontinuing its Lexar retail removable media storage business. The decision was made as part of the company's ongoing efforts to focus on its increasing opportunities in higher value markets and channels."

Mr Hawkins went on to thank employees and partners and said that it would be looking at putting parts of the business up for sale.

Nevertheless, in a world of shonky Chinese fake SD cards, a good reasonably priced supplier is hard to find and Lexar will be missed.

The company has said it will honour all warranties and such during the transition period, but there will, it seems, be no new products.

The market for portable memory is being constantly squeezed by big players like Sandisk, now part of WD, and with the sale of Toshiba's flash business to a consortium likely to make it a stronger player, it seems that Lexar didn't see a future in retail.

There's no word on what this means for Crucial, but we have to assume business as usual, despite very little new product launched at its usual Computex stomping ground.

At present, Lexar websites are live and products are still available to order, so it's not clear if there's a cut-off date, or if Lexar will just wither on the vine slowly. We'll update you as we find out more. µ