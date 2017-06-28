IBM smashes emissions reduction target four years ahead of schedule

BIG BLUE IBM has met its emissions reduction and renewable energy targets four years ahead of schedule, the company has confirmed.

IBM announced late last week that has cut emissions associated with its energy consumption by over 38 per cent against a 2005 baseline, beating its target to cut emissions 35 per cent by 2020.

The company also confirmed the reductions in emissions had been driven in large part by last year meeting its target to source a fifth of its power from renewables by 2020. It said that as of year-end 2016, it was sourcing 21.5 per cent of its power from renewable sources, equivalent to the annual demand of 60,000 US homes.

The company added that if renewable electricity within the grid mix is also included in its calculations then 40.1 per cent of IBM's electricity supply across its managed spaces came from renewable sources.

Wayne Balta, IBM vice president of corporate environmental affairs and product safety, said the milestones were "testament to our longstanding commitment to protecting our planet by delivering action and results".

"We know that businesses must play a leadership role in the fight against climate change, and we continue to lead by reducing our own operational impact and by developing innovative solutions to help our clients do the same," he added in a statement.

The company said there was a compelling commercial rationale for investing in curbing its carbon emissions. "Between 1990 and 2016, the company had conserved 7.2 million MWh of electricity, avoiding 4.4 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and saving over $600m," it said. "The emissions avoidance is equivalent to taking 900,000 cars off the road for a year."

The company also stressed that in recent months it has reiterated its commitment to the Paris Agreement through the #WeAreStillIn initiative, which sprang up in response to the President Trump's decision to quit the historic accord.

And it highlighted how it was working on a range of products to help cut emissions across the wider economy, including through its new Utopus Insights joint venture, which provides open source application programming interfaces for improved energy forecasting on the grid.

The update came in the same week as rival tech giant Dell published its first corporate social responsibility (CSR) report following its merger with data storage specialist EMC.

The report revealed the company faces a challenge to meet some of its environmental targets for 2020. For example, it revealed its scope 1 and 2 emissions are now 16 per cent below its 2011 baseline, meaning there is significant ground to make up to meet its 40 per cent emission reduction target for 2020.

Similarly, renewables' share of electricity consumption has risen to 24 per cent, but progress is still required to meet the 50 per cent target for the combined company.

However, the company reported encouraging results from its offsetting programme, which has now planted more than one million trees, and revealed how it was stepping up engagement with suppliers to drive wider action to curb emissions.

It also said it had exceeded the initial 2020 goal of using 50 million pounds of sustainable materials in its products and adjusted the goal to use 100 million pounds of recycled-content plastic and other sustainable materials, adding that it has recovered 1.8 billion pounds of electronics, putting it 88 per cent of the way toward its 2020 goal of recycling two billion pounds of used electronics. µ

This article was previously published on BusinessGreen.com, BusinessGreen offers the latest news and best-practice advice on how to become more environmentally responsible, while still growing the all-important bottom line.