Yahoo Mail gets a makeover and a new ad-free 'Pro' mode (sort of)Yahoo Mail gets a makeover and a new ad-free 'Pro' mode (sort of)

IF YOU ARE STILL USING YAHOO MAIL (and you absolutely shouldn't be), you will today be greeted with a new design and the option of upgrading to a newly-rebreanded ad-free version called Yahoo Mail Pro.

The new design (which absolutely wasn't inspired by Gmail, okay?) follows contemporary trends towards minimalism and customisation, with lots of space between UI elements. The inbox can be skinned in a variety of colours and layouts; some themes change between light and dark, depending on the time of day.

The new interface is much more responsive than the old version, adapting to more screen sizes and loading faster. TechCrunch says that this is due to a rebuilt front-end stack.

Yahoo's added new stationary options, and an emoji set taken from Twitter's open source collection. It's also taken steps to increase accessibility for users: Yahoo Mail now supports NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA) and VoiceOver screen readers, as well as layouts with high magnification and keyboard navigation.

A pretty great feature, we think (although you still definitely shouldn't be using it), is the new view for photos and documents. Use this to see all of the pictures (or documents) you've ever sent or received and the email they're attached to. A new sharing option has also been added. Outside of the new view, Yahoo Mail users can preview attachments by hovering over a new image icon in any email.

Search has also been improved, mirroring other email apps in grouping conversations together. You can also now search with a combination of a contact's name, keywords and dates.

Ad Free Mail has been scrapped - sort of. The service still exists, but it's not called Yahoo Mail Pro, and the cost has been lowered from $50 a year to $35, or $3.50 per month. A mobile-only option is available for $10 a year, or $1 a month.

The new version of Yahoo Mail is available now. µ