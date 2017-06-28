Facebook's two billion users milestone makes it bigger than China

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has announced that it now has more active users than China has people.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the firm announced that it has reached the two billion active users milestone, which means more than a quarter of the earth's population are logging onto the bloody thing every month.

This also means that Facebook, in the 13 years since it was founded, has become more than twice as big as Europe, which has an estimated population of 743 million, and bigger than ruddy China, which has a population of 1.37 billion.

This is something to celebrate at Facebook HQ, perhaps, but people who look down on the social network and its practices will not be impressed. That is a lot of people using something that mostly appears to serve an advertising industry and makes its money from people and the things that they do, and the things that they 'like'.

Still, Facebook is happy, and it took the opportunity to big up itself in its blog post.

"This wouldn't have happened without the millions of smaller communities and individuals who are sharing and making meaningful contributions every day," the firm said. "Each day, more than 175 million people share a Love reaction, and on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook. More than 1 billion people use Groups every month."

Facebook has doubled its userbase in less than five years. The firm crossed the one billion milestone in October 2012, and in last month's Q1 earnings report, Facebook reported an average of 1.94 billion monthly active users for the month of March, along with an average of 1.28 billion daily active users.

It is also trouncing its rivals. Twitter, for example, announced in April that it had reached 328 million active users, while YouTube is perhaps its closest competitor with 1.5 billion eyeballs on it.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have also surpassed one billion users. µ