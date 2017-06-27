WannaCry-style ransomware attack hits Ukraine taking down banks, power and an airport

REPORTS ARE SPREADING ABOUT a ransomware attack in Ukraine that has had a crippling impact on national infrastructure and some people's flights.

The Independent reports that chaos has already set in, and that even members of the Ukrainian parliament, as far as the deputy PM, have been locked out of their computers and have been hit with a ransomware shakedown demand.

Further reports claim that attacks are spreading outside of Ukraine, with systems in France, Russia and the US also falling victim to the attack.

Security company Bitdefender says that the attack is based on the GoldenEye attack - a variant of Petya - but with a twist, and confirms The Independent's claims that "critical infrastructure institutions" have been taken offline by blaggards. Bitdefender said that the attack is "massive".

Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we're putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue 👌 pic.twitter.com/RsDnwZD5Oj — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 27, 2017

"Preliminary information shows that the malware sample responsible for the infection is an almost identical clone of the GoldenEye ransomware family. At the time of writing, there is no information about propagation vector but we presume it to be carried by a wormable component," it said.

"Unlike most ransomware, the new GoldenEye variant has two layers of encryption: one that individually encrypts target files on the computer and another one that encrypts NTFS structures. This approach prevents victims computers from being booted up in a live OS environment and retrieving stored information or samples."

Once the stuff is encrypted, the ransomware crashes the machine and then reboots with the locked screen and the bloody ransom demand. The ransom is for $300.

All computers in our office are down. Global #Ransomware attack. I've heard few other companies affected too. Backup and stay safe, guys. pic.twitter.com/YNctmvdW2I — Mihir (@mihirmodi) June 27, 2017

We have asked Bitdefender how the ransomware is spreading. We suspect that it is people being dumb with USB sticks or something, and Bitdefender confirmed that it has a wormable component.

The ransomware message is written in English, and claims to be repairing your file system. It is not. We doubt that the attack emanates from the UK but we are prepared to be surprised. µ