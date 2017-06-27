Apple might have bought an eye tracking software company but it ain't confirming

WELL KNOWN COMPANY Apple has reportedly bought a company that makes eye tracking software, but neither firm has anything to say about it.

The acquired company is a German outfit called SensoMotoric Instruments. It specialises in eye tracking and eye tracking software, and VR and AR which we know are two things that everybody is interested in right now.

MacRumors reckons that the deal is done, and bases this on some evidence that it has built up. It said that a document signed by Apple's vice president of corporate law, Gene Levoff, suggests that it has bought the company through a shell. However, a breadcrumb trail exists.

The website adds that Levoff had "even notarized the document in Cupertino, California, where Apple is headquartered". This is a bit of a giveaway.

So too perhaps is the evisceration of the SensoMotoric Instruments' website. MacRumors says that a cached version shows that just last week the site had a lot more product details on it and that a couple of employment change have been made, including one for managing director Eberhard Schmidt, who no longer appears to be at the firm.

Back at Cupertino, and Apple is not going comment to us on this rumour, which is true to form for a company that won't discuss rumour or speculation. However, the firm did confirm what we all knew already.

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not comment on our purpose or plans," it said in a statement.

Apple was not going into much detail about its augmented reality plans earlier this month, and hinting that it may or may not be working on a physical car product.

The ever enigmatic CEO Tim Cook teased Bloomberg with some Top Gear style banter about motors, but didn't go full Hammond on the details.

"We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important," he said.

"We sort of see autonomous cars as the mother of all AI projects It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on. Autonomy is something that is incredibly exciting for us, and we will see where it takes us… "We're not saying from a product view what we will do, but we are saying that it is a core technology that we view as very important." µ