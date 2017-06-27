Honor 9 launches with dual cameras, microSD and a headphone jack

HONOR HAS revealed its latest flagship device, the Honor 9.

At an event in Berlin on Tuesday, the online brand has revealed the widely expected specs for the Android device, headlines by a Kirin 960 Octa-core chipset running on a Big.Little formation of 4x2.4GHz and 4x1.8GHz.

There's 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, a little less that we expected, and runs Android 7.0 skinned in Honor's typical EMUI interface.

The full HD resolution screen measures 5.15in and has a 2.5D glass front, curved glass back and sandblasted metal bezel. The whole thing is just 7.45mm thick.

There are, once again, two cameras on the rear - a 12MP RGB camera and 20MP monochrome AF lens, offering, bolstered by an 8MP selfie cam. All in all, it's more than capable of 4K video.

The big question for any flagship at the moment is "headphone jack?" to which the answer is a resounding "yes". There's also 802.11ac dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C OTG and a fingerprint sensor.

Perhaps one of our favourite features of the Honor 8 was the rear fingerprint sensor which doubled as a button. Sadly, the Honor 9 has moved it back to the front, and in common with the interim Honor 8 Pro device, it doubles as a swipe instead of a button. This is a feature you'll also see on the Huawei P10.

As ever users can choose between a dual SIM or single SIM with a MicroSD card up to 256GB.

The 3,200mAh battery is slightly smaller than we expected, but it does support Huawei's Fast Charge. It should be noted that this is different to Qualcomm Quick Charge and OnePlus Dash Charge - you'll need the right charger and cable. However, Honor claims that thanks to its battery-optimisations, it will stretch to 2.5 days without recharging.

As part of the launch, Honor has teamed up with Monster for a range of accessories including the Honor Band 3 - a fitness band including personalised sleep suggestions (£59.99), Honor Monster earphones, wired with inline control and mic (£44.99) and the Bluetooth Honor Monster Sports earphones (£59.99).

The Honor 9 goes on pre-order via Honor/Huawei's VMall site from today in its trademark Sapphire Blue for £379.99. The device will also be available in Black and Gold. Three customers will be able to get it on contract from next month.

Watch out for our hands-on review soon. µ