Scotland's average broadband speed is lower than yours

DON'T MOVE TO SCOTLAND unless you want a low-speed broadband connection, as Which? reckons that the North has pee-poor average speeds that don't even meet government targets.

The consumer outfit speed tested internets across the country so that it could build up a shame map, and let people in certain towns know why they have such a poor streaming experience.

"Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Highland are the three Scottish local authority areas that have been ranked as the worst places in the UK for broadband speeds. Ryedale in Yorkshire and Purbeck in Dorset also finished in the bottom five, with the average recorded test in all those locations falling below 10mbps," it reports.

"10Mbps is the minimum download speed proposed under the Government's Universal Service Obligation (USO) that anyone in the UK would be entitled to request."

Before everyone in the South gets all mouthy about this, Which? said that it does not really matter where you live, and that bad broadband speed is a lottery.

"Despite the majority of slow download speeds being recorded in rural locations, many local authority areas in big cities, including the capital, are getting below the national average. The London boroughs of Southwark, Westminster, Lambeth, Hackney and the City of London were all found to be lagging behind the UK average, which was identified as 17Mbps in this report," it said.

"The fastest local authority areas for broadband speeds were Tamworth in the West Midlands, which came out on top with the average test getting a speed of 30.4Mbps, followed by Reading and Adur in West Sussex."

There is a list on the Which? website where you can see how your postcode stacks up, or you can just use a speed checker and check for yourself. Which? is offering a free speed checker as part of its Fix Bad Broadband campaign.

"Far too many households across the UK are suffering from slow broadband speeds, which can stop you being able to carry out essential daily tasks," said Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services.

"We are encouraging everyone with broadband to use our speed checker so people can see if they are getting the speeds that they've been promised by their provider and find out how to complain if their speed is too slow. This will also help to further highlight where problem areas are across the UK, putting pressure on Government and providers to help everyone get a good broadband connection." µ