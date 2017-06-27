Google hit with record £2.1bn fine for 'abusing dominance' in search

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) has slapped Google with a record-breaking €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) fine following a seven-year investigation into the firm's Shopping service.

This fine is the biggest antitrust fine handed out by the EC to date, trumping the €1.06bn fine handed to Intel back in 2009.

In its decision, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.

Google has been ordered to end its shady practices within 90 days or the EC will hit the firm with additional penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives. That's a good thing. But Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn't just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.

"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."

Google, which has long denied any wrongdoing, and last November argued that EC's arguments lack factual and legal basis and have a skewed vision of how people shop online, said in a statement that it "respectfully" disagrees with the EC's decision, and said it is considering whether to appeal.

"When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily. And advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both.

"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case." µ