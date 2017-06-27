Google Home rolls out multiple account access in UK

GOOGLE HOME has started to roll out multi-user support in the UK.

The home assistant arrived in Blighty after Amazon's Echo had a fairly hefty head start, but Home is already catching up with some unique features.

Google Home can now deal with six accounts and voices in a single unit, meaning that calendars, playlists and preferences are tailored to the user.

If your device has been updated, you'll see the words "Multi-User Available" in the options, and that's your cue to individuality.

You'll need to train Google with each user's voice saying "OK Google" and "Hey Google" as this will trigger what account is used, thanks to processing your voice in the cloud via its neural networks.

The addition of multiple users is certainly a massive advantage over Amazon Alexa which is yet to implement a similar feature but has begun rollout of the first stage of becoming a communication device. From today, initially in the US, households with multiple Alexa devices will be able to use them as intercoms to talk between rooms.

At present, it is estimated that Amazon Alexa has around 70 percent of the home assistant market, but in spite of this, in a recent independent test, it was found that it was Google Home that had a better grasp of general knowledge, thanks to the "knowledge graph" element of its search results.

There has been consistent talk that Assistant will ultimately have a personality and back story, but these are yet to really show in much abundance.

Google Home is based on Google's Assistant feature (the equivalent of Amazon Alexa) that is available on its Pixel range of phones and is being rolled out to other devices running Marshmallow and Nougat editions of Android.

The plan is to get the service up and running on Android TVs and Android Auto as well, but the timescale for this is unclear and at the moment these devices are still only capable of managing a single Android account.

Google Assistant lags behind Amazon Alexa in terms of numbers of integrations with smart home products, though most major manufacturers have pledged their support and IFTTT integration is already up and running as a stopgap. µ