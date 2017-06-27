Apple's first iOS 11 public beta is available now

YOU CAN NOW take Apple's upcoming iOS 11 release for a spin via the firm's public beta programme.

Apple advises that, as iOS 11 ain't yet ready for prime time and likely still has some lingering bugs and technical glitches, it shouldn't be downloaded onto your main iPhone or iPad just yet. Naturally, the INQUIRER has shunned Apple's advice, so expect to find us tweeting about our iPhone mysteriously finding its way into a toilet later today.

If you're willing to take the risk, first back up your iPhone and iPad, and then visit Apple's Beta Software Programme website on your iPhone or iPad to enrol your device. Once this is done, you'll be able to download iOS 11 over-the-air by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 11 was first shown off at WWDC earlier this month. It ain't a major update, but it does bring with it some much-needed updates to Siri, which upgraded to use 'on-device learning' to become more contextual. This means that if somebody messages to ask where you are, for example, Siri is now clever enough to serve up your location.

Native translation is also coming to Siri in iOS 11, which will support English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish at launch.

Apple Pay has been upgraded to support peer-to-peer (P2P) payments through a new iMessage app, with transactions authenticated using Touch ID. Oddly, the money will be transferred to something called an 'Apple Pay Cash Card,' and the firm didn't say if that can then be transferred to your own bank account.

Apple has been keen to talk up improvements to its Photos app, including a new feature that's similar to Boomerang's loop feature and added HEVC and HEIF compression. The Messages app has also been given a lick of paint, with Apple adding cross-device syncing and a redesigned app drawer.

Other incoming changes in iOS 11 include a revamped Control Center that packs all of the features into a single pane, reworked Lock Screen Notifications, support for speakers in HomeKit and a 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' app, that will hide notifications if you're behind the wheel. µ