The SNES Classic is official and it's coming in September

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo has confirmed that the much-rumoured SNES Classic is a real thing and will be out in time for Christmas.

This is exciting news, and Nintendo fans hoping to get their hands on one might want to start queuing now. The firm's previous retro throwback, the miniature NES Classic console, was discontinued back in February after the firm admitted that it had struggled to keep up with demand.

The upcoming SNES Classic, which can be hooked up to any TV via HDMI, will come will ship with two controllers and 21 games loaded onto it, including the never-released Starfox 2. The full list of games is as follows:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Doug Bowser, vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo is almost excited as team INQ, saying: "While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it.

"With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends."

Nintendo has confirmed that the novelty-sized SNES Classic console will start shipping on 29 September priced at $79.99. UK pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. µ