The SNES Classic is official and it's coming in September
You might want to start queuing now
JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo has confirmed that the much-rumoured SNES Classic is a real thing and will be out in time for Christmas.
This is exciting news, and Nintendo fans hoping to get their hands on one might want to start queuing now. The firm's previous retro throwback, the miniature NES Classic console, was discontinued back in February after the firm admitted that it had struggled to keep up with demand.
The upcoming SNES Classic, which can be hooked up to any TV via HDMI, will come will ship with two controllers and 21 games loaded onto it, including the never-released Starfox 2. The full list of games is as follows:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi's Island
Doug Bowser, vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo is almost excited as team INQ, saying: "While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it.
"With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends."
Nintendo has confirmed that the novelty-sized SNES Classic console will start shipping on 29 September priced at $79.99. UK pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. µ
INQ Latest
The SNES Classic is official and it's coming in September
You might want to start queuing now
AES-256 encryption keys cracked by hands-off hack
'Tempest' attack relies on less than $200 worth of tech
Vodafone and Ericsson join forces to get a 5G head start
Network prepares for arrival of next-gen connectivity in London
Google Home is six times smarter than Amazon's Echo
Probably because it's not powered by Bing