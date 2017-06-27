Er, the SNES Classic is already sold out in the UK

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo announced on Monday that the much-rumoured SNES Classic is a real thing, and, er, it's already sold out.

Shortly after the console's low-key unveiling, Amazon and Game were quick to announce that SNES Classic a pre-orders were live, with both retailers slapping the console with a £79.99 price tag.

Fast forward a few hours and the ruddy thing is no longer available, with both sites listing the console as "currently out of stock".

This suggests that it's going to be just as difficult to get a SNES Classic as it was an NES Classic console, which Nintendo discontinued back in February after admitting that it had struggled to keep up with demand.

However, Nintendo has told Kotaku that it plans to ship more SNES Classics than NES Classics, but only this year.

"We aren't providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition," the firm said.

"Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition is currently planned to ship from Sept. 29 until the end of calendar year 2017. At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year."

The upcoming SNES Classic, which can be hooked up to any TV via HDMI, will come will ship with two controllers and 21 games loaded onto it, including the never-released Starfox 2. The full list of games is as follows:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Doug Bowser, vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo is almost excited as team INQ, saying: "While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it.

"With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends."

Nintendo has confirmed that the novelty-sized SNES Classic console will start shipping on 29 September. If you can manage to get your hands on one. µ