Vodafone and Ericsson join forces to get a 5G head start

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Vodafone has signed a deal with Ericsson as it prepares for the introduction of 5G in London.

The deal will see the Swedish telecoms equipment company provide technology that aims to boost Vodafone's 4G coverage. This includes Massive MIMO technology, which Ericsson said uses 'advanced antenna arrays' to improve the quality of radio signals and capacity, and carrier aggregation, which combines different cellular frequencies to increase capacity and user data rates.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that will cover several areas of collaboration including 5G radio non-standalone and standalone technology, 5G site deployment scenarios, and 5G business case studies and proof of concept.

In addition, the two companies will join forces on new radio (NR) simulations such as 3.5 GHz and mmWave, and distributed cloud and network slicing proof of concept that incorporates end-to-end latency and cloud-optimized network applications.

Related: 5G tech specs revealed, expect 20Gbps top-level download speeds

"We are continually enhancing our network to optimise performance and give our customers the best possible experience. We will continue to expand our 4G network and develop greater capabilities for our customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Ericsson in order to achieve our goals," said Jorge Fernandes, technology director at Vodafone UK,

"We are working with Vodafone UK to evolve its 4G network and test new 5G technologies. Together we will enable ubiquitous connectivity for their users that enable entirely new experiences, as well as monitoring and control of IoT in real time," said Arun Bansal, head of Europe and Latin America for Ericsson said.

A recent report by Ericsson suggested that 3GPP's decision to approve initial 5G standardisation will mean that by 2022, there will be more than half a billion 5G subscriptions, with a population coverage of 15 per cent. It also claimed that 5G would drive adoption of IoT in smart cities.