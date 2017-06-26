Battery tests show its Chrome not Edge that has the edge

LAST SUMMER saw a slew of battery tests with each of the major browser manufacturers claiming they were the best at keeping your lappy going on battery.

First among equals was Edge, the half-finished browser Microsoft heavily plugs to the point of hair-tearing obstruction if you try and change it in Windows 10.

However, the one thing that these tests had in common is that they were all partisan. Now, however, Linus Tech Tips, the Canadian YouTube authority, has run the whole thing itself and the results are not what you'd expect.

The test took place on four identical laptops and was repeated multiple times.

First of all, Chrome comes top. Not by much, but enough, peaking at 368 minutes. Compare that with Edge. And Opera. And Opera with its outlier removed. All peak at 365.

Some big takeaways, Firefox lags way behind. However, this test took place before the recent addition of multi-process functionality and it could be that it has improved.

The second is that, at least prior to the Creators Update, Edge not only didn't perform as well as other browsers, but it wasn't consistent between machines, with over an hour of variation between times that simply wasn't there on Chromium based browsers.

If there's a third, it's that Opera's much-publicised battery saver mode seems to do very little using Linus methodology. It did make the timing more consistent in each test, but not significantly better.

In order to make things as fair to Microsoft, the video also includes a test based on the same methodology used by Microsoft when it made its claims. The results put Edge second to Chrome again.

The moral of the story is simple: don't believe the hype. The different browsers seem to have different specialities, but in this all round test with a mixture of 4K video, browsing and the like, it's Chrome that seems most consistent, but your results may vary.

Whether this means that Microsoft really need to pack it in with the nag advertising in Windows is a matter for debate. Though on general principle, we vote yes. µ