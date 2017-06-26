Tim Westwood pimps Snapchat with his credit card details

UK HIP HOP DJ and one time car ruiner Tim Westwood has done a monumentally dumb thing and posted his credit card details to Snapchat in a cack-handed attempt to impress his lady friend.

60-year-old Westwood is a British phenomenon and a bit of a mixed bag, but this is probably the stupidest thing he has ever done. What he did was an attempt to charm his lady with the chance to buy a handbag and some other crap so that she can look her best when she turns up at Wimpy for a banana split later this week.

What he achieved was publishing his credit card to all of his followers, along with his romantic message about the lady getting a haircut and a wax. From the female response on Twitter, we'd assume that Westwood might be stood up, but there is no accounting for taste.

"Baby looking forward to taking you to dinner on Thursday. I appreciate you may wanna get nails, hair & a wax. Even some new shoes or a clutch bag. Use my card its black with private banking so there is no limit (but dont be buying a new car lol)

Westwood was supposed to send this to his ting but accidentally uploaded it to his story for the nation to see I AM FUCKING DEAD #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/P917QYziRm — Alhan Gençay (@alhan) June 25, 2017

It didn't take long for Tim Westwood to realise that something was up. Fortunately the CVV number is on the back of the card so anyone hoping to do any real damage to the bank of Westwood may have been out of luck

Westwood is playing it cool. Posting up some more pictures of his cards, but without the details showing, and admitting that ht made a bit of a mess of things.

"So fucked up! Accidentally Snapchat my credit cards. Had 186 screen grabs!," commented Westwood. "Now I'm in Bermuda with no credit cards. Guess I got a lot of 419 Boys on my snap".

Let us know how things go on Thursday, Tim. µ