Google pledges to stop snooping on your emails for targeted ads

GOOGLE HAS announced a major change that it hopes will silence critics of its privacy.

The spiritual home of targeted advertising, which once warned that users had no right to expect privacy, has confirmed that it will no longer use users email as a means to find ad content for your account.

In a blog post, the company confirmed: "G Suite's Gmail is already not used as input for ads personalization, and Google has decided to follow suit later this year in our free consumer Gmail service. Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalization after this change.

"This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalise ads for other Google products. Ads shown are based on users' settings. Users can change those settings at any time, including disabling ads personalization. G Suite will continue to be ad-free."

The news will come as a confidence boost for those who have questioned Google's commitment to privacy, given the relative conflict of interests between its customer-facing services and its multi-billion dollar advertising platform.

Google continues blowing its own trumpet, talking of its 1.2 billion Gmail users, and claiming to be the most successful company at blocking users from cyber nasties such as spam, hacking and fishing. It's worth pointing out that in order to keep doing that - it will scan your email content generically.

Just remember, you're not completely free. While this applies to Gmail, it won't apply to your YouTube videos, G Suite docs, search results, or indeed anything else that you do in a Google account.

The news preempts plans by the EU to clamp down on privacy.

After all, that is the entire company business model, and whilst it comes as something of a ‘win' that we'll be reclaiming our email privacy, don't think for a second you won't still get that spooky moment when you realise that the advert in your search result is exactly what you were looking at five minutes ago.

