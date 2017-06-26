YouTube bags 1.5 billion views every bloody month

ACCORDING TO GOOGLE, all eyes on are on its YouTube video service and its stream of rants, show offs, cats, bullies, morons, fails, pranks, and temporarily hosted copies of full movies.

A lot of people use YouTube, that much is obvious. Putting numbers to it is a bit distressing because it suggests that there is not such more to life than the above. It will be great news to Google, of course, because all those views help with advertising and advertising means coin. Lots of it.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki took the announcement honours on a blog post: "Today, I'm pleased to announce that we crossed a big threshold: 1.5 billion logged in viewers visit YouTube every single month. That's the equivalent of one in every five people around the world!" she said.

"And how much do those people watch? On average, our viewers spend over an hour a day watching YouTube on mobile devices alone."

We don't think that she means 'alone' alone, like sitting in a darkened room, but that probably still works in the circumstances. Anyway, because this is not enough people looking at screens and adverts YouTube is also doing some virtual reality (VR) things as well.

"The reality is, filming 360-degree VR videos isn't easy for most creators and some VR cameras are expensive. That's why I'm thrilled that YouTube and Daydream have worked together on a new format, VR180, and new cameras, which make it easy and affordable for anyone to make VR videos," said Wojcicki.

"This format delivers 3-D video while capturing 180-degrees around you. Creators only have to worry about recording what's in front of them while viewers get an awesome, immersive experience with a VR headset, or a video that looks just as great on a phone as any other video."

YouTube has also had something of a makeover, while a dynamic sizing thing will always make sure that you are viewing in the correct format for your content. µ