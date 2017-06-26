Rockstar cools on GTA 5 OpenIV single player mods

GAMES FIRM Rockstar has revisited Take Two's decision to block off mod system OpenIV, explaining that actually it supports creativity.

The decision to block the modding site suggested that this was not the case at all, but that was down to Take Two. OpenIV was told to cease and desist on June 5th, and it did.

"We feared that this day would come… And now it's here. The day, when GTA modding was declared illegal. GTA modding had long and glorious history. Since GTA III, people have created lots of different mods: from simple texture replacements to impressive full conversions. And the modding always was a "gray zone" — a battlefield between lawyers and PR…" it said then.

"On June 5th, 2017, we had received an official Cease-and-Desist letter… Yes, we can go to court and yet again prove that modding is fair use and our actions are legal. Yes, we could. But we decided not to. Going to court will take at least few months of our time and huge amount of efforts, and, at best, we'll get absolutely nothing."

Rockstar has a different view though, and in its support pages it says that it wants to support creativity, and will allow OpenIV and its users to go back to what they were doing before Take Two stopped them in the first place. A statement called "Are PC Single-Player Mods Allowed?" explains it all.

"Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games," it says.

"After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar's PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties".

The decision does not apply to online and multiplayer games. µ