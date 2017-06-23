Russian hackers are reportedly trading in UK MP's email addresses and passwords

IF YOU THOUGHT THAT THE UK GOVERNMENT already had enough of the willies over international hackers, the internet and data, then you wait until they get a load of this.

The Times reported on the breach and the Russian market first when it uncovered and reported two lists of parliamentary details on Russian hacking forums. Not only are our precious MPs being exposed, but so are ambassadors, police officers and parliamentary staffers.

The Times has a paywall so it is up to subscribers to read the report there. Here is a freebie: "Email addresses and passwords used by Justine Greening, the education secretary, and Greg Clark, the business secretary, are among stolen credentials of tens of thousands of government officials that were sold or bartered on Russian-speaking hacking sites. They were later made freely available."

Mark James, security specialist for ESET has given this thought and decided that this could be a considerable problem for people who reuse passwords, which from here looks like everyone.

"With so many breaches happening so frequently, we can be forgiven for briefly glancing over the news when we read of another one happening to another large well known company. The problem of course is not always the current hack or breach, it's the fact that this small amount of data could be the next piece of the jigsaw in your online profile," he said.

"Once that profile is large enough to be useful, it may be offered for sale on the web. This data could then be used to access other accounts if you reuse passwords, or if it's access to email accounts then they now have an excellent base to start a targeted phishing attack that would seem to come from someone you know or already do business with. As always try where possible to never use the same password twice, use a pass-phrase rather than password, and make it unique- password managers are a good way to protect your digital logins."

Tell Greg Clark, mate. µ