Google Updates: A Glass, an Oatmeal Cookie and Jobs (no, not him)

SINCE WE last spoke, a completely random update to the presumed defunct Google Glass has arrived activating Bluetooth for the first time.

Elsewhere, the company has pledged to use its AI to combat terrorist content on the web, and has issued a new security policy which it says is good for everyone.

Meanwhile, we're only about five weeks out from the possible launch of Android "O" on Pixel handsets and it still doesn't have a name. Rumours have been swirling of "Oreo" and even "Orangina" as brand tie-ups, but apparently the smart money at the moment is on "Oatmeal Cookie". Meh, boring. Especially as here in Blighty it should be called "Porridge Biscuit".

There's also stories circulating that Google is planning to create a new campus by taking over the whole of downtown San Jose. Now, if you've been to San Jose lately, you will know that although there are some nice restaurants, the heart was ripped out a long time ago - hell, even Ross moved to the ‘burbs last year - so revitalising it, round the corner from a huge convention centre and a tech museum - would be quite spectacular and a lot cheaper than building a new campus from scratch.

For anyone using a phone old enough that it only supports Android Market (which was replaced by Google Play nearly 5 years ago) you may have to bite the bullet. Android Market is being killed off once and for all at the end of the month. It's no biggie - you'd have to still be using Android 2.1 Eclair for it to be an issue, and frankly, if you are, dude, you need a new phone.

And as promised Google is launching its AI-powered jobs site, announced at Google I/O, this week. It's US only to begin with, but a global roll out is promised.

There's some ruddy marvellous stuff available free-of-charge from the Play Store for a limited period. As usual, here's three to chew on.

13 Days of Life is a stylish monochrome adventure game. It's recently had some spit and polish and this price represents a chance to reacquaint yourself.

Gif Me! Camera Pro does exactly what it sounds like - record a short video add some effects, spit out a gif for Twitter or Snapchat. Xnview have made some great camera effect apps in the past and this looks another winner.

A continuation on the theme, TypIt Pro allows you to add text captions to your photos. A bit like Word Art in Microsoft Office but not so naff. Worth a play.

Remember - all these are limited offers and the prices will go up, so grab them while they're free! µ