Google suggests a new digital security policy that is good for the goose and good for the gander

ADVERTISING AND STORAGE FIRM Google has announced details of how it will deal with cross-border data requests, the kind it gets from the FBI, under a new mutually beneficial relationship.

The proposals are in the firm's Digital security and due process: A new legal framework for the cloud era post. Google's senior vice president and general counsel, Kent Walker, delivered them with a smile on a blog and during a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

Walker is talking on a hot topic at a time of incredible unrest. The suggestion is that Google will be better prepared to deal with personal data requests as long as they comply with a series of reasonable conditions that have been agreed on a global basis. A change is needed because the rules are so old, according to Walker, and date back to the days of the telegraph.

"For as long as we've had legal systems, prosecutors and police have needed to gather evidence. And for each new advance in communications, law enforcement has adapted. With the advent of the post office, police got warrants to search letters and packages. With the arrival of telephones, police served subpoenas for the call logs of suspects," he said.

"Digital communications have now gone well beyond the Postal Service and Ma Bell. But the laws that govern evidence-gathering on the internet were written before the Information Revolution, and are now both hindering the flow of information to law enforcement and jeopardising user privacy as a result."

Walker has neglected to mention that technology companies including Google and Apple have fought tooth and nail to stop data floating overseas and have taken frustrating the authorities to an art form.

Moving on, Walker said that there would be benefits for speedy returns on demands, presumably suggesting that no one will work to force a backdoor into an otherwise secure system and ruin it for everyone, and forever.

"Today, we're proposing a new framework that allows countries that commit to baseline privacy, human rights, and due process principles to gather evidence more quickly and efficiently," he said.

"We believe these reforms would not only help law enforcement conduct more effective investigations but also encourage countries to improve and align on privacy and due process standards. Further, reducing the amount of time countries have to wait to gather evidence means would reduce the pressure to pursue more problematic ways of trying to gather data." µ