APPLE'S UPCOMING iMac Pro could be by Intel's next-generation server-grade Skylake-EX and Skylake-EP processors, based on the so-called 'Purley' platform.

So says the Pike's Universum blog (us neither), which has uncovered some details in Apple's macOS High Sierra developer beta which hints that the upcoming iMac Pro will he iMac Pro will use Intel's new server-class LGA3647 socket, not its high-end, desktop-class LGA2066 socket.

This would mean, if legit, that the desktop PC would offer server-class Xeon processors, codenamed 'Purley', rather that Skylake or Kaby Lake processors desktop-class socket.

The report adds that the iMac Pro will pack an ARM coprocessor in the form of a Secure Enclave, which is similar to that found inside the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which hints that the iMac will feature baked-in Touch ID support.

Apple unveiled the iMac Pro at WWDC earlier this month, which it touted as the most powerful Mac "ever". The desktop PC, available in 'Space Grey', will be offered with 8-core, 10-core and 18-core Intel Xeon processors, paired with Radeon Vega graphics, up to 128GB ECC memory and four USB-C ports.

"Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an amazing 11 Teraflops of single precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high-frame rate VR," Apple said. "And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance."

When it launches in December, Apple's new iMac will be priced at $4,999. If you thought that was bad, some reports claim that some reports have speculated that the fully maxed-out model could fetch up to $17,000. µ