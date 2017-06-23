Yahoo to shutter News Digest service as Verizon cuts commence

VERIZON-OWNED Yahoo has announced plans to shutter its News Digest service at the end of June.

In a News Digest app update, spotted by Business Insider, Yahoo said: "We will not be creating any new digests as of June 30, 2017. We've loved serving you guys all these years."

Yahoo will instead push users onto its Newsroom service, which launched in the US in October but is not yet available in the UK.

Yahoo first launched News Digest back in 2014, and it has since been installed more than 9.5 million times onto iOS and Android devices worldwide, according to data from App Annie.

The service was based on Summly, an app was created by 15-year-old Nicholas D'Aloisio which Yahoo scooped up for an estimated $30m. As part of the deal, the firm offered D'Aloisio a full-time job, but he left the firm in October 2015 to go to university.

The closure of News Digest marks one of the first cuts made since Verizon bought Yahoo.

The deal closed last week after 323 days of tortuous business and legal negotiations, and it was quickly reported that some 2,100 current Yahoo staff can also expect to be made redundant within days.

The closure of the deal also saw the 12-year tenure of CEO Marissa Mayer draws to a close with her resignation, although she will remain the head of Altaba, the rump of Yahoo that largely compromises Yahoo's 15 per cent stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

"It's an emotional time for all of us. Given the inherent changes to my role, I'll be leaving the company. However, I want all of you to know that I'm brimming with nostalgia, gratitude, and optimism," wrote Mayer in her own Tumblr blog.

"It's been my great honour and privilege to be a part of this team for the last five years. Together, we have rebuilt, reinvented, strengthened, and modernised our products, our business, and our company," and flogged it to Verizon for $40bn less than Microsoft bid just nine years ago, she might have added. µ