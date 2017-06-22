News gathering bot reports on earthquake from 1925

IN AN age of extreme pressure on websites to churn out as much as possible, we're very proud that the INQUIRER remains, as it always has been, produced and curated by humans. Yes, spelling mistakes and all.

Not so though for the LA Times, which yesterday announced a huge earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale. Immediately, people were quick to say "huh?" because there was no earthquake in LA, or more specifically Santa Barbara, on Wednesday.

There was, however, one in 1925 that a newsbot picked up and decided was current.

The reason stems from the US Geological Survey website. The LA Times uses an algorithm called "Quakebot" which scrapes that data.

What actually happened was a geologist updated some data to make it more accurate. And something went wrong. At 4.51pm the alert went out warning of the quake, but it was dated 100 years, and a week, late - 29th June 2025 at 7.42am.

Quakebot, searching for the most recent earthquake didn't delineate between the present and the future, and so reported the quake as having just happened.

There had been complaints that some of the earthquake data was out by as much as six miles and a botched attempt to correct the distance had transported it 100 years(ish) through time.

It's not clear why the date of the update so inaccurate. After all, if it were exactly 100 years, it'd be like a reverse millennium bug. But this… this is just odd.

This isn't about computerised curation in the way that Google News does it. That uses stories already released by reliable news sources (like us) - so if Google News is wrong, it's on us. But this is about creating original source material from an unreliable source, and that's a dangerous place to be.

Anyway, the upshot is that the INQUIRER is produced by real humans seeking out the best stories. Tomorrow we'll be interviewing Ada Lovelace about her new computer programme and later in the week, we'll be chatting to Napier about something he's done with numbers carved in bone. Get involved. µ