HoloLens dev transforms Super Mario Bros into AR game

IF YOU DON'T MIND looking like a complete knob in public, you might be pleased to hear that Super Mario Bros has been reimagined in augmented reality (AR).

HoloLens developer Abhishek Singh doesn't give a flip what he looks like in public and has recreated the first level of the 1985 Super Mario Bros game in the form of an 110-metre-long course in New York's Central Park.

Singh, naturally, dressed up as Mario to complete the course, and he filmed the whole thing for your viewing pleasure (below).

The course has all of the features that Mario fans would expect. There's coin boxes, koopa troopers and goombas, while a flick of Singh's white-gloved fingers see fireballs launch at approaching baddies. There's also green pipes and blocky stairwells, but given the limitations of AR, he's only able to walk around such obstacles.

"[Making the stairs interactive] would require me to essentially recreate the basic physical structures in the real world and then overlay the holograms on them, allowing me to climb stairs while still maintaining the aesthetic of Mario," Singh sad to Motherboard. "I decided that was probably a little too much work to manage in Central Park."

Turns out, the whole thing was a bit of a pain to put together, and Singh explains that the game had to be split into 23 sections that "then had to be perfectly aligned and anchored in the real world so that the entire level still played properly as a whole.

"Also, since I wanted people of different heights to be able to jump and actually hit the bricks, I had to have a height adjusting system built into the game, which would readjust and calibrate the level to the players' heights," he added.

Don't get into your dungarees just yet, as it's unlikely you'll be able to take Singh's creation for a spin anytime soon. HoloLens isn't yet available to consumers, with Microsoft only flogging its pricey developer and enterprise kits.

Back in January, Microsoft revealed to INQ that sales of the Judge Dredd-style headset were only in the "thousands".