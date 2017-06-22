Traffic lights in Australia hit by WannaCry ransomware

THE WANNACRY MALWARE SITUATION is still out there and is currently wreaking havoc on Australian traffic lights and speed cameras.

Radio station 3aw reports that dozens of pole based traffic calming measures are infected and that this came as a surprise to the local minister and Road Safety Camera Commissioner when radio reporters told him about it.

3aw claims that there are 55 intersection cameras infected in the Victoria area. It said that usually things are infected by third parties, but that this was not the case here. It says that the department confirmed that human error was behind the issue, and that WannaCry got onboard via USB. The official line is that a patch has been applied and that this will prevent further spread.

"A system patch has been applied, which prevents the spread of the virus," a Justice and Regulation spokesperson said.

Well, that is ok then. It could probably have been applied earlier especially since WannaCry has been a known issue for a decent amount of time.

Mark James, a security specialist at ESET, seems to have found some sympathy for the victims, and he said that some machines will be old and bespoke and, worse, running old versions of Windows. He explained that it may not always be economically viable to update.

"One of the biggest problems with opportunistic malware is that it has no boundaries.

"Current estimates still put Windows 7 on almost 50 per cent of all desktop operating systems, so it's not surprising to still see machines being infected. You then need to understand how many older, bespoke systems, that are using embedded software to do a task. Updating these systems may not be financially viable- especially if the task they perform is still being done perfectly," he said.

"In a time when funds are restricted to necessity or priority, persuading someone they need to invest thousands to stop something that may or may not happen will be a difficult job. Protecting against WannaCry in most cases, can be done by blocking TCP port 445, ensuring your operating system is patched and fully updated, and ensuring you have a good, regularly updated, multi-layered internet security product installed." µ