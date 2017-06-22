Google Glass is back from the dead after three years with new firmware

FANS OF FUN FACE FURNITURE REJOICE! It appears the death of Google Glass has been somewhat exaggerated, as the accompanying MyGlass app has received its first update in three years.

For the first time since September 2014, you can suck up some bug fixes to your ridiculous goggles, recently seen adorning the newly opened "Museum of Failure" in Sweden.

But not only that! There's a new set of firmware too!

We're not entirely sure who is still wearing the early wearable devices which despite a huge fanfare, never really got to the high street, but if you do, it's good to know that you four-figure investment hasn't gone the way of Google Reader.

So what's new? Well, the biggest news is Bluetooth. Yes, actually ruddy Bluetooth support. Because it had a Bluetooth chip all along that was never activated.

This actually is quite a big deal. It means that you can now hook up Human Interface Devices (HID) such as keyboards and mice and do a bit more than the "tap and slide" controls you had before.

But who is still working on the project? Surely Google isn't paying for the continuing development of a project that hasn't even had a working web presence for two years?

Perhaps it's the 20 percenters, using their free time at Google to tinker with the former favourite. Or perhaps the successor for Google Glass, oft suggested but never realised is closer than we thought.

We were told that a Google Glass 2 with enterprise credentials was on the way in 2015, powered by an Intel chipset, but nothing emerged.

It's not like the device didn't find fans. Virgin Atlantic used it at check in to allow staff to keep better eye contact with customers.

But before there was a drone epidemic and alleged Russian hacking of elections, everyone was frantic about what would happen when we all walked around with head-up displays.

Turns out nobody did, and nobody has. Battery life was a big problem and turning on Bluetooth will do little to improve that. But someone, somewhere clearly thinks there's life in the old dog yet. What it all means remains to be seen. µ